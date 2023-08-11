Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

