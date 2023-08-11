Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stelco in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stelco Stock Performance

About Stelco

OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Stelco has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

