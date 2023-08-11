Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Get Stelco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stelco

Stelco Trading Down 0.6 %

Stelco Company Profile

Shares of Stelco stock traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.13. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.