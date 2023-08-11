Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
STLJF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.
