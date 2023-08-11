Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Acumen Capital

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$67.67 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$37.45 and a one year high of C$70.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

