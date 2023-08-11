Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Forward Air Stock Down 5.4 %

Forward Air stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Air has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $121.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 53.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,607,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

