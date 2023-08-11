Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.