Stifel Nicolaus Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $39.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.24 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

