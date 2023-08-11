Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Price Target to C$1.90

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 183.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CETEF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.67. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,693. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
