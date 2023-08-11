Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Price Target to C$1.90

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 183.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CETEF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.67. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,693. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

