Stifel Nicolaus Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 177.14% from the stock’s current price.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
