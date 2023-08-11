Stifel Nicolaus Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 177.14% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.33. 1,568,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,906. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

