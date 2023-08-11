Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,411 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,469 put options.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after acquiring an additional 216,464 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.93.

Capri Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.