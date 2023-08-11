Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.
In other news, Director Marybeth Hays bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $11.55.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
