Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marybeth Hays bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

JOANN Price Performance

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

