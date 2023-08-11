Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

