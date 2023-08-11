StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
PAAS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 2,168,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,579. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.