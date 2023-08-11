StockNews.com Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 1,836,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

