StockNews.com Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 369,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,755,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.