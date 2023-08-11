Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. 369,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,048.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 150.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

