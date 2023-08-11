STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $198.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 202.20 ($2.58), with a volume of 8689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get STV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STVG

STV Group Trading Down 1.7 %

STV Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.44 million and a P/E ratio of 550.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.35.

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.