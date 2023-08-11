Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

