Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
