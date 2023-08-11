Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 11.1%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 284,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,244,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

