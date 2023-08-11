Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.36.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$70.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.29. The firm has a market cap of C$39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

