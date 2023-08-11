Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.36.

SLF opened at C$68.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.29. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 49.82 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

