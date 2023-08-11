SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 6.5% Higher

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.21. 235,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 605,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
