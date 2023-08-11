SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 6.5% Higher

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.21. 235,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 605,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.