Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sunlight Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of SUNL opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

