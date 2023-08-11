Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Sunlight Financial Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of SUNL opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.61.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
