Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sunlight Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of SUNL opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.