Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 8.2 %

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $22.69 on Wednesday, reaching $254.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.