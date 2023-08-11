Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 589,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 428,595 shares.The stock last traded at $30.44 and had previously closed at $32.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 186,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.