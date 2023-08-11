Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Supremex Price Performance

TSE:SXP opened at C$5.07 on Friday. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.18.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Supremex will post 1.1049822 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

