Susquehanna Cuts Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $23.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $76,241.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,165.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631,498 shares of company stock worth $73,290,787 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887,008 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

