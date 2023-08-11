Susquehanna Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. 955,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $133,106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.