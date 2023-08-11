Susquehanna Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,150,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,943,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.