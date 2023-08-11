Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.24% of American Express worth $294,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,952. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average is $166.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

