Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 966,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,126 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $456,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after acquiring an additional 759,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.01. 2,027,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,001. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

