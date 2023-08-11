Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 161,030 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,030 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.90% of IQVIA worth $333,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.84. 669,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.