Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day moving average is $235.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.