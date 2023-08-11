Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

