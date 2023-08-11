Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

