Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMY opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

