Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,565.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 5.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $842.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $866.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.