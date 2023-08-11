Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Lam Research accounts for about 5.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research stock opened at $686.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

