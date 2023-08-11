Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $621,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $169.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average of $220.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.59 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

