Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.