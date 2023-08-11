Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $272.79 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.