Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $501.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

