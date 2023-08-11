Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) CFO Sells $1,569,795.30 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 31,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Symbotic Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SYM opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Symbotic by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Symbotic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

SYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.