Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $525,525.00 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $34.78. 3,321,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

