Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $29,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

