T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 716.2% in July

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a growth of 716.2% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
T2 Biosystems Stock Performance
TTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 69,587,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,337,922. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
