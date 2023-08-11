Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
