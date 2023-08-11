Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.