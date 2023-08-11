Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,345 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 699,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,089. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

