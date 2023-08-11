Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 125,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $205,528,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

